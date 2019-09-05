Woman captures video of bear pinning down pony at Arkansas zoo

An exciting day at an Arkansas zoo turned dark after a visitor captured a pony being pinned down by a bear on camera.

In the footage, a small brown pony is being held down on the ground by a bear, who appears to be non-violently assessing the animal.

Owners of the Wild Wilderness Drive-Thru Safari in Gentry responded to those concerned on Monday, saying that the pony, named Piper, was not hurt and that they’d be conducting an internal review.

READ MORE: Halifax man sentenced with animal cruelty after abuse of dog gets caught on video

According to THV11, the Siloam Springs Veterinary Hospital was called to check on the small horse, who said it was doing “really good.”

Charles Wilmoth, a co-owner of the zoo, told the broadcast station that the horses, goats, donkeys and antelope are kept in the enclosure to trim the grass.

It’s unknown how the bears got into the enclosure in the first place.

The safari closed for 60 days after it was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violating the USDA’s Animal Welfare Act.

READ MORE: 2 starved, dehydrated eaglets rescued after falling out of nests in Cape Breton

They were forced, per THV11, to pay a US$75,000 fine.

The complaint was first filed in January 2017, citing 68 violations from 2012 to 2016 that included providing insufficient veterinarian care and not caring properly for the animals.

It reopened in March after passing inspection.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca