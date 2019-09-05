Saskatoon police take out tires on stolen car, arrest 3 youth

Saskatoon police say they have charged three youth after officers spotted a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.
The Ford Fiesta was being driven in the area of Confederation Drive shortly before 2 a.m. CT, according to a press release.
READ MORE: Microchip scanner, documents stolen from Saskatoon SPCA vehicle
The car had been reported stolen earlier that night, police said.
It was followed at a distance before officers activated emergency equipment. Other officers in the area successfully set up a tire deflation device which stopped the vehicle, police said.
Officers arrested three people from inside the Fiesta.
WATCH (May 10, 2019): Saskatoon police warn about re-vinned vehicles
Two girls, 13 and 15, are facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
A 15-year-old boy is charged with obstruction and breach of undertaking, police said.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.