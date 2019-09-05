Saskatoon police take out tires on stolen car, arrest 3 youth

Saskatoon police say they have charged three youth after officers spotted a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

The Ford Fiesta was being driven in the area of Confederation Drive shortly before 2 a.m. CT, according to a press release.

The car had been reported stolen earlier that night, police said.

It was followed at a distance before officers activated emergency equipment. Other officers in the area successfully set up a tire deflation device which stopped the vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested three people from inside the Fiesta.

Two girls, 13 and 15, are facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with obstruction and breach of undertaking, police said.