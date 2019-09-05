Seth Rogen to host adults-only pot-friendly charity carnival for Alzheimer’s

Seth Rogen has just announced a brand new charity fundraiser through his own non-profit organization, Hilarity For Charity (HFC).

Staying true to the mission goal of the foundation, proceeds from the HFC County Fair will go towards fighting Alzheimer’s disease in a number of different ways, including funding care, support and brain health education.

The debut inaugural event takes place Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, Calif., and invites fans and supporters of HFC out for an evening at the carnival, offering a multitude of carnival games, thrilling rides, foods and alcoholic beverages among many other things.

In its comedic promotional video, Rogen, 37, serves as the HFC’s “ringmaster,” highlighting the fact that the fundraiser will be a marijuana-friendly event.

The Good Boys producer and actor added that all games and booths will be operated by “your favourite celebrities and comedians,” including Adam Devine, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz.

Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer also joins the all-star roster along with Jeff Ross, Josh Gad, Riki Lindhome, Ben Feldman and Casey Wilson.

In addition, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is set to rip a half-pipe performance later in the evening, before acclaimed rapper Anderson .Paak hits the stage for a live musical performance.

The 21+ event will feature an open bar as well as an exclusive VIP cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. PDT before the carnival kicks off.

General admission and VIP tickets for the highly-anticipated event are now available through HFC.

Rogen and his longtime wife Lauren Miller launched HFC together back in 2012. The comedy-based foundation was founded a few years after Miller’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 55.

Within the last seven years, HFC has raised over US$11 million and hosted variety shows annually in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Last year, the popular HFC variety show hit television screens for the first time.

That’s right, in 2018, Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity hour-long special debuted on Netflix. The first-of-its-kind exclusive featured a huge lineup of A-list comedians, including Sacha Baron Cohen, John Mulaney and Chelsea Peretti.

The feature proved itself to be majorly effective in raising awareness about the HFC organization and Alzheimer’s disease in general.

More information about Hilarity For Charity, the HFC County Fair and Alzheimer’s awareness is available through the organization’s official website.

