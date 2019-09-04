Hamilton’s famous ‘Bachelor’ is officially off the market

Hamilton firefighter Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are engaged.

The couple met last year on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and originally broke up on the finale, but reconciled a short time later.

Kevin announced on Twitter this week that he popped the question in Toronto on Aug. 28 and Astrid said yes.

Wendt first appeared on season one of The Bachelorette Canada, where he got engaged to Jasmine Lorimer, but that ended a few months later.

Meanwhile, Loch appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

The 35-year-old firefighter proposed to Loch with a custom diamond ring from Wendt’s Jewellery, which was established by his great-great-grandfather, Charles Wendt, in 1884.

The ring is estimated to be worth about $20-35,000.

6 days ago she said yes!! ❤️ We took some days to let it all sink in (a bit) but now we want to share it with all of you!!! We both cried in the moment , and now haven’t stop smiling since! Cheers to love everyone. pic.twitter.com/2DjRuk3Tl6 — Kevin Wendt (@kevin_c_wendt) September 3, 2019