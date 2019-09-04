U of M breaks student enrollment record with best numbers since 2016

The University of Manitoba continues to bring in record numbers of students, based on the school’s enrollment numbers for the first day of classes.

The U of M said its first-day student count for 2019 was 29,793 — slightly edging out the previous (2015) record of 29,691 students.

It’s also the seventh consecutive year that the university has surpassed the 29,000-student mark.

“We know these students, no matter what their backgrounds, are here to learn and grow as individuals, to position themselves for professional fulfillment, and to make this world a better place,” said U of M president and chancellor David Barnard.

“It’s affirming for all of us who are a part of the University of Manitoba community and proud citizens of this province to see that once again growing numbers of individuals are choosing to pursue studies at Manitoba’s only research-intensive university.”

The university said it has seen enrollment numbers grow in a number of categories, including Indigenous students, graduate students, and international students.

