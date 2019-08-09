University of Manitoba professors get millions for HIV research

A pair of University of Manitoba professors have received a combined $4 million to further their research into HIV prevention.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research has given Keith Fowke and Adam Burgener and their teams each $2 million for their work at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

Medical microbiologist Fawke and his team will spend the next five years looking into how anti-retroviral and anti-inflammatory medications like asprin can prevent new HIV infections.

Burgener, an obstetrics and gynecology professor, and his team will use the money over the next five years to research how a microbiome in the human body interacts with HIV drugs.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research is Canada’s federal funding agency for health research.

