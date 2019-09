TIFF 2019: Best and worst looks on the red carpet

It was a star-studded week of film and fashion as Hollywood stars descended on Toronto for TIFF 2019.

The film festival’s style streak kicked off on Sept. 6, with the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson hitting the red carpet for Just Mercy.

Industry veterans like Leonardo Dicaprio and Daniel Craig walked the red carpet, along with typical style stars Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson.

But the most anticipated carpet appearance was that of the Hustlers cast, with Jennifer Lopez leading the way. The 50-year-old made jaws drop in a mustard yellow gown, while Crazy Rich Asians‘ Constance Wu dazzled in an 80s-inspired pink glitter dress.

This year, the carpet saw everything from high-low ballgowns to asymmetrical hems and trendy mini dresses. Hollywood’s most handsome kept it classically traditional — minus Jordan’s nearly floor-sweeping jacket — by opting for crisp suits paired with sneakers or leather dress shoes.

Fall is just around the corner and these red carpet rock stars give us plenty of fashion inspiration.

Here are our favourite — and not-so-favourite — picks of the night.

Best Dressed

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Canadian Press

Michael B. Jordan

Credit: Canadian Press

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Canadian Press

Constance Wu

Credit: Canadian Press

Kristen Stewart

Credit: Canadian Press

Kerry Washington

Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Credit: Canadian Press

Susan Kelechi Watson

Credit: Canadian Press

Keke Palmer

Credit: Canadian Press

Dev Patel

Credit: Canadian Press

Daniel Craig

Credit: Canadian Press

Finn Wolfhard

Credit: Canadian Press

Felicity Jones

Credit: Canadian Press

Chris Evans

Credit: Canadian Press

Eddie Redmayne

Credit: Canadian Press

Zazie Beetz

Credit: Canadian Press

Lili Reinhart

Credit: Canadian Press

Jon Hamm

Credit: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Credit: Canadian Press

Worst Dressed

Susan Sarandon

Credit: Canadian Press

Scarlett Johansson

Credit: Canadian Press

Julia Stiles

Credit: Canadian Press

Dakota Johnson

Credit: Canadian Press

Isla Fisher

Credit: Canadian Press

Leonardo Dicaprio

Credit: Canadian Press

Brie Larson

Credit: Canadian Press

Alison Janney

Credit: Canadian Press

Alfie Allen

Credit: Canadian Press

Ansel Elgort

Credit: Canadian Press

Renee Zellweger

Credit: Canadian Press

Shailene Woodley

Credit: Getty Images

Toni Collette

Credit: Canadian Press

