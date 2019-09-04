Crime
September 4, 2019

Kitchener transport truck driver charged following Highway 401 collision in Belleville

Both drivers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, but released shortly afterwards.

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Kitchener truck driver after his vehicle collided with another tractor trailer on Highway 401.

OPP say the collision occurred on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. on the highway in Belleville near Highway 37.

According to police, one tractor trailer rear-ended a second tractor trailer, which was then pushed off the highway, coming to a stop in the center median.

Both drivers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, but released shortly afterwards.

Police have charged the driver of the tractor trailer that rear-ended the second vehicle, 66-year-old John Andruszkiewicz from Kitchener, with careless driving.

