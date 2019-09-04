Kitchener transport truck driver charged following Highway 401 collision in Belleville

Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Kitchener truck driver after his vehicle collided with another tractor trailer on Highway 401.

OPP say the collision occurred on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. on the highway in Belleville near Highway 37.

READ MORE: Man faces attempted murder charges after transport truck crashes into Belleville building

According to police, one tractor trailer rear-ended a second tractor trailer, which was then pushed off the highway, coming to a stop in the center median.

Both drivers were sent to hospital with minor injuries, but released shortly afterwards.

Police have charged the driver of the tractor trailer that rear-ended the second vehicle, 66-year-old John Andruszkiewicz from Kitchener, with careless driving.

WATCH: (Aug. 26, 2019) Truck driver charged after Highway 401 crash in North York closes eastbound lanes