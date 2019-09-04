Dominic Barton will be new Canadian ambassador to China: sources

High-profile Canadian business executive Dominic Barton will be named the country’s next ambassador to China.

Global News has confirmed reports that Barton, who was most recently managing director of the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company as well as an economic advisor to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, will take over the post vacated earlier this year.

That opening came after former ambassador John McCallum was fired for weighing in on the extradition proceedings of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Barton’s start date is not yet clear.

His appointment comes as tensions between Canada and China are at an all-time high.

More to come.

With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson