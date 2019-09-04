Quebec woman says parents trapped in Bahamas by hurricane have made contact

The daughter of a pair of Canadians trapped in the Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian says they have made contact as their family desperately tried to reach them for days.

Kristin Dudley, a resident of Greenfield Park, Que., said Wednesday her parents made brief contact following days of silence.

“My parents were able to call their office and get a message they are safe before they got cut off,” Dudley said.

Dr. Denis Dudley and Dr. Sharyn Laughlin from Ottawa were at the family home on Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian, then a category 5 storm, struck on Friday.

READ MORE: Quebecer trying to reach parents stuck in Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian

Earlier this week, Dudley said her parents were safe during the height of the hurricane and she was able to reach them on Sunday. After that, the family was met with silence.

Amid worries, they contacted various authorities in the area and the Canadian embassy about a possible rescue. Dudley said at the time they were told nothing could be done until the storm subsided.

On Wednesday, Dudley said they are trying to arrange a private helicopter to get her parents off the Island.

“We are working on hearing from them again and getting them out,” she said.

WATCH: Quebecer searches for parents stuck in Bahamas amid Hurricane Dorian

— With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter