Passengers on GO buses, trains to get free Wi-Fi starting in 2020

MILTON, Ont. – Travellers on GO trains and buses will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board starting next year.

Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced today the government will spend $65 million on a five-year, wireless internet contract.

Toronto-area transportation agency Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to outfit all 1,475 GO buses and trains.

The roll-out is set for the spring, with the government aiming to have all GO vehicles online by the end of 2020.

GO Transit Wi-Fi is also set to include a portal with free entertainment content.

Surma says being connected will make for a more convenient and modern way to travel.