Canada
September 4, 2019 10:02 am

Passengers on GO buses, trains to get free Wi-Fi starting in 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto-area transportation agency Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to outfit all 1,475 GO buses and trains.

File / 900 CHML
A A

MILTON, Ont. – Travellers on GO trains and buses will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board starting next year.

Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced today the government will spend $65 million on a five-year, wireless internet contract.

Toronto-area transportation agency Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to outfit all 1,475 GO buses and trains.

READ MORE: Increased GO Transit service through Kitchener, Guelph begins Sept. 3

The roll-out is set for the spring, with the government aiming to have all GO vehicles online by the end of 2020.

GO Transit Wi-Fi is also set to include a portal with free entertainment content.

Surma says being connected will make for a more convenient and modern way to travel.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
free wifi GO bus
free Wifi GO train
free wifi GO transit
GO train
GO Transit
Icomera Canada Inc
Kinga Surma
Metrolinx
WI Fi GO bus
Wi Fi GO Train
Wifi GO Transit
wireless internet GO Transit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.