No injuries in Monday highway collision involving semi, truck towing horse trailer: RCMP

Several accidents took place in the Okanagan and Shuswap during the Labour Day weekend, including one that closed down the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday for more than two hours.

On Monday afternoon, a westbound Ford truck towing a horse trailer slammed into a semi that was turning left onto the highway near Sicamous.

Police say the Ford driver escaped serious injury despite the fact the truck was lodged under the semi and sustained heavy damage to the cab.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the driver was taken to Salmon Arm hospital as a precaution, and that the five horses appeared uninjured. They were led to a nearby farm, where a local resident agreed to care for them.

Police say the semi-truck driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield on a left turn.

The highway was closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with RCMP noting traffic was rerouted through a frontage road, resulting in significant backed-up traffic during the holiday Monday.

Truck towing horse trailer veers off road

On Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., a truck towing a horse trailer along Highway 33 east of Kelowna went off the road. The incident happened in the Joe Rich area.

The truck had veered off the highway, hitting a fence, with the horse trailer flipping onto its side.

Kelowna RCMP said two horses were inside the trailer.

One sustained a broken leg and required a veterinarian to attend the scene for treatment. That horse died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the truck did not sustain any injuries, with police adding alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Two-vehicle accident along Highway 33

And last Thursday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle collision along Highway 33. The incident happened near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road, just past Big White.

According to the Big White Fire Department, a tow truck was assisting a vehicle alongside the highway and traffic measures were set up.

Despite that, as traffic drove by, one vehicle hit another, with one of them running into the tow truck.

The fire department said no one was hurt in the incident.

Seven members of the fire department were on scene, along with members of B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP.