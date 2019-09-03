Start date for Paddle Prairie School delayed due to Alberta wildfire smoke damage

While most young students in Alberta headed back to class Tuesday, the start of a new school year was delayed in Paddle Prairie.

In a post on its website, the Northland School Division No. 61 said Paddle Prairie School will push back its start date “due to health and safety precautions related to the restoration work taking place” following the wildfires earlier this spring.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta wildfire destroys at least 11 homes in Paddle Prairie, 80 at risk

A tentative start date for classes has been set for Sept. 16 but it could change, the division said.

The Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement was hard hit by the Alberta wildfires at the end of May. Sixteen homes were destroyed by the massive Chuckegg Creek Wildfire and about 15 more were damaged by flames and smoke. More than 700 community members were forced out of their homes for over three weeks.

WATCH (June 24): Sweet words from a little girl helped comfort her family as they returned to where their home used to be in Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement. Courtesy: Facebook/Lori Wanuch

In the division’s Aug. 30 update, it said the school suffered severe smoke damage as a result of wildfires.

“Hired contractors have been working through the summer to restore the school to a welcoming, safe and healthy learning environment,” Acting Supt. Nancy Spencer-Poitras wrote.

Recent tests show “no evidence of soot, ash or char and no signs of the smell of smoke or other issues,” she said.

READ MORE: Tough return for Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement after Alberta wildfire: ‘It hurts to see’

Still, last week, concerns were raised with the school division’s senior administration and so the start date will be postponed and the school will be retested “as a precaution.”

More tests will be done on Sept. 5 by a contractor and independent environmental consultant, Spencer-Poitras said. The tests will be monitored by Alberta Health Services and sent to two independent labs for analysis, which will take up to seven days.

READ MORE: 3 months after sparking, Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta finally under control

The school division is going to provide instructional support for students prior to Sept. 16 and is planning to host a community meeting to update students, parents and staff on the restoration process and testing that has taken place.