3 months after sparking, Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta finally under control

An aggressive wildfire in northern Alberta that forced people out of their homes for a week in late May has finally been brought under control.

After burning out of control for 70 days, Alberta Wildfire said Friday that the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is now under control. This means the fire will now be managed by fire crews in the High Level Forest Area.

“The Chuckegg wildfire burned out of control for 70 days and was challenging due to the mossy landscape and hot dry conditions,” Alberta Wildfire said Friday.

“There will be weeks of work ahead to manage this wildfire extinguishing hotspots, removing safety hazards and monitoring activity into the winter months.

The fire near High Level, Alta., broke out in May and forced residents in the town and surrounding areas from their homes.

Firefighters from across Canada, North America and South Africa were involved in the firefighting efforts.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Chuckegg Creek fire was 350,134 hectares in size. There are still 120 firefighters and support staff, six helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire.

As of Friday morning, there were 13 wildfires burning in Alberta, all of which were listed as either under control or turned over.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, wildfires have burned 882,599 hectares in Alberta this year.