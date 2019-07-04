Alberta wildfire

More
Canada
July 4, 2019 12:22 pm
Updated: July 4, 2019 12:23 pm

Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta now 60% held: Alberta government

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fire crews work to put out hot spots on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire on May 24, 2019.

Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
A A

The Alberta government says the massive Chuckegg Creek wildfire that’s forced thousands of people to flee their communities over the past two months is now considered 60 per cent held.

The blaze is still over 330,000 hectares in size, but the province’s wildfire update earlier this week said that with the resources committed to the fire, it’s not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

READ MORE: Emotional video of toddler seeing Paddle Prairie home destroyed by wildfire shared online

Temperatures in the area were below seasonal over the weekend which helped, but officials report there wasn’t as much rain as hoped.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of wildfires throughout Alberta

On Wednesday evening, the province said and wildfire received some rain and the fire behaviour throughout the day was lower than initially anticipated.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season 2019: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,011 firefighters and support staff, 46 helicopters and 145 pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire. 

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Alberta Wildfires
2019 Wildfires
Alberta wildfire
Alberta Wildfire Status
Alberta Wildfire Update
Alberta Wildfires
Alberta Wildfires 2019
Chuckegg Creek wildfire
High Level wildfire
Wildfires
Wildfires in Alberta

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.