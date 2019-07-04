Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northern Alberta now 60% held: Alberta government

The Alberta government says the massive Chuckegg Creek wildfire that’s forced thousands of people to flee their communities over the past two months is now considered 60 per cent held.

The blaze is still over 330,000 hectares in size, but the province’s wildfire update earlier this week said that with the resources committed to the fire, it’s not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

Temperatures in the area were below seasonal over the weekend which helped, but officials report there wasn’t as much rain as hoped.

On Wednesday evening, the province said and wildfire received some rain and the fire behaviour throughout the day was lower than initially anticipated.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,011 firefighters and support staff, 46 helicopters and 145 pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

