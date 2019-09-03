Guelph Storm trade goaltender Anthony Popovich to Flint Firebirds

The Guelph Storm have traded overage goaltender Anthony Popovich to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for two draft picks in 2020.

The Storm made the announcement on Tuesday and said Popovich was a valuable member of the organization over the last three seasons, including last year’s championship run.

The move appears to pave the way for 18-year-old Nico Daws to take over the Storm’s starting goaltender position.

“Our depth has improved at the goaltending position to start the season, and this is a good chance for Anthony to continue his development with Flint and work toward opportunities at the professional level,” general manager George Burnett said.

Guelph received a third-round and a fifth-round pick from the Firebirds in the 2020 OHL draft.

Popovich was a seventh-round pick by the Storm in the 2015 draft and has a record of 66-51-10-6. His 1,802 saves last season led the OHL and were the most by a Storm goaltender since Craig Anderson in 2000-01.

He wasn’t selected in the NHL draft but attended a development camp with the Dallas Stars in June.

“The Storm would like to thank Anthony and his family for their support and dedication over the past four years,” the team said in a statement. “We wish Anthony the best of luck in the future.”

Guelph will continue its pre-season schedule on Aug. 13 with a home game against the Hamilton Bulldogs.