Leslie Jones confirms she’s leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

Nearly one week after rumours began swirling that Leslie Jones was leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL), the comedian broke her silence and confirmed the news in a series of tweets.

On Tuesday, Jones posted her farewell to the sketch show on social media, including a video montage of her costumes as different characters on SNL.

“Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways!” she tweeted.

“Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you.

“I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!

“Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.”

Jones also thanked SNL fans.

“One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years,” she tweeted.

“And I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating.”

and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating

Earlier this month, Jones announced she’s doing a Netflix standup special. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, the Ghostbusters star said it’s great to be an actress but that she’s really a “hardcore” standup comedian.

Last week, Jones’ departure was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Jones’ status with the long-running sketch series.

Kate McKinnon will return for her eighth season with the show, the person said. McKinnon’s portrayals of political figures including Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions have become an SNL staple.

SNL returns September 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

—With files from the Associated Press