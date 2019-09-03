5 displaced after house fire in Shelburne, N.S.

At least five people have been displaced after a house fire in Shelburne, N.S., on Labour Day.

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries from the fire.

A couple and three children from one unit of the duplex are staying with relatives and getting help from Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases, including clothing and food.

The Canadian Red Cross has no information about the fire’s impact on the occupants of the other unit, although they say that similar support will be offered if needed.