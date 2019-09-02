Man, 71, dies in single-vehicle car crash in western Cape Breton, RCMP say
A 71-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday in western Cape Breton.
RCMP says first responders were called to the crash site near West Mabou at about 2 p.m.
The driver, a resident of Inverness County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.
