September 2, 2019 11:13 am

Man, 71, dies in single-vehicle car crash in western Cape Breton, RCMP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
A 71-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday in western Cape Breton.

RCMP says first responders were called to the crash site near West Mabou at about 2 p.m.

The driver, a resident of Inverness County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.

 

