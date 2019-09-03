Brandon University gets new centre to study rural mental health

A university in Manitoba is hoping to gain more insight into mental health in rural areas.

Brandon University has approved a new Centre for Critical Studies of Rural Mental Health.

BU says the centre will be housed in the faculty of health studies and its founding director Rachel Herron says it will bring different groups of people together to work on, share and improve responses to mental health problems.

The university says recent research indicates that in Manitoba, 28 per cent of adults were diagnosed with at least one mental health problem or an addiction in the past five years.