Warman RCMP looking for man last seen at Pike Lake Provincial Park

Police in Warman, Sask., are asking the public for help in locating a missing 40-year-old man.

They say Derek Schick was last seen on Aug. 19 while camping with his dog Maverick in Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 32 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Police say Schick checked out of the campground on Aug. 20. They say they have unconfirmed reports he may have been travelling to Saskatoon in a red 2017 Jeep Compass, license plate CDF2149.

Police describe Schick as around 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. They describe his dog Maverick as of a brown or black, large breed.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, they ask you to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670, 310-RCMP, or their local police service. You can also contact Crime Stoppers.