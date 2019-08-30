Human remains found in The Pas, Man., belong to missing woman: RCMP

RCMP have confirmed the human remains found in The Pas, Man., belong to a young woman who was first reported missing earlier in the summer.

Officers say human remains were initially found near University College of the North on Aug. 6.

After an investigation, officers have confirmed the remains belong to 18-year-old Kendara Ballantyne.

Ballantyne was last seen on July 18 in The Pas but wasn’t reported missing until a week later. She was believed to be in Winnipeg.

No cause of death has been determined, and The Pas RCMP and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

#rcmpmb have identified the human remains found near the University College of the North on Aug. 6 as 18yo Kendara Ballantyne who had been reported missing to The Pas RCMP on July 26, 2019. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2019

