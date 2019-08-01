Missing woman last seen in The Pas, may be in Winnipeg

RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing local woman.

Police said Kendara Ballantyne, 18, was last seen July 18 in The Pas, walking down Cathedral Avenue around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Missing man James Wesley found safe

Ballantyne is described as 5’0″, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black sweats and a black shirt.

Police said they believe she may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

The Pas #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 18yo Kendara Ballantyne who was last seen on July 18 walking down Cathedral Ave in The Pas wearing black sweat pants, black shirt & shoes. Have info? Call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/BN1cLaEvmU — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 1, 2019

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman