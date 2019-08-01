Missing Woman
August 1, 2019 5:10 pm

Missing woman last seen in The Pas, may be in Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kendara Ballantyne

RCMP Manitoba
RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing local woman.

Police said Kendara Ballantyne, 18, was last seen July 18 in The Pas, walking down Cathedral Avenue around 5 p.m.

Ballantyne is described as 5’0″, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing black sweats and a black shirt.

Police said they believe she may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

