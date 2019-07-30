missing person
July 30, 2019 6:44 pm

Winnipeg police search for missing man

By Online producer  Global News
James Wesley, 40, was last seen in the Point Douglas Monday.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man.

James Wesley, 40, was last seen in the Point Douglas neighbourhood in the early afternoon Monday.

Wesley is 5’6” tall with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red trim, black shorts and was carrying a green back pack.

Police say Wesley is known to have a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.

Anyone with information about Wesley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

