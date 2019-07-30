Winnipeg police search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man.
James Wesley, 40, was last seen in the Point Douglas neighbourhood in the early afternoon Monday.
Wesley is 5’6” tall with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red trim, black shorts and was carrying a green back pack.
Police say Wesley is known to have a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.
Anyone with information about Wesley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
