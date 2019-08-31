Edmonton art exhibit celebrating Filipino community in Alberta

A new Edmonton art show is celebrating new Canadians and showcasing their struggles.

The Kwento’t Litrato exhibit, which means stories and photographs, tells stories and challenges of the Filipino migrant community in Alberta.

Migrante Alberta spearheaded the photo exhibit with funding from the provincial government.

The group wanted to do more for new Canadians, so they have launched a series of photography workshops.

“These are the stories of migrants that came to Canada, to Alberta, they came as workers, they came as independent immigrants, but there are some of them that are reunited with their families and there are some that are undocumented unfortunately,” Migrante Alberta director Marco Luciano.

“We’re trying to showcase what is our story, our community’s story, and that is the Filipino story here in the province of Alberta.”

What makes the project especially unique is that some of the 19 photographers had no previous experience photography experience.

“The Filipino community is a fast growing community. We’re now 170,000 here in Alberta and I think with that number we can build a strong community, we can contribute in Alberta, but we feel it’s important to tell the community that we have struggles but there’s also victories,” Luciano said.

The exhibit will be on display at city hall until Sept. 7.

