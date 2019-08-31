Bolsonaro stops using France’s Bic pens amid bickering with Macron

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he won’t use pens made by French company Bic following his spat with President Emmanuel Macron over fires in the Amazon.

Bolsonaro said Friday he would sign presidential pardons for imprisoned police officers using Brazilian pen-maker Compactor.

Bic headquarters declined to comment on Saturday, saying only that Bic pens sold in Brazil are made in a factory in Manaus in the Amazon.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro said he would “use Compactor pens, not Bic… because Bic is French.”

Bolsonaro and Marcon have had a series of clashes since Macron suggested that fires in the Amazon were an “international crisis,” which Bolsonaro said undermined Brazil’s sovereignty.