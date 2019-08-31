Canada
August 31, 2019

Child playing with matches may have caused minor North Kildonan house fire

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a fire in Transcona early Saturday.

After a Friday evening house fire in North Kildonan, officials are warning parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of playing with fire.

Firefighters went to a house on Claudia Place to extinguish a fire in a bedroom just before 9 p.m. They extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

Paramedics assessed one person on scene for injuries.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service believes a child playing with matches accidentally caused the fire. The city suggests parents always store lighters and matches in a place where children can’t access them.

