July 1, 2019 12:16 pm

Winnipeg fire crews respond to 2 early morning house fires Monday

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

WFPS crews on scene of a house fire on Victor Street Monday morning.

the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy battling two house fires Monday.

The first occurred around midnight in a one-and-a-half storey house in the 200 block of Balmoral Street.

The home had been vacant since a previous fire last year.

Once crews arrived, they encountered smoke and flames and launched an offensive attack, extinguishing the fire just after 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say there were no occupants found in the home and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Victor Street Fire

At 12:50 a.m. that same morning, WFPS responded to another fire in a vacant bungalow in the 400 block of Victor Street.

Crews found a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Crews say it was unsafe to enter the structure and launched a defensive attack.

Crews used an aerial ladder truck to extinguish the fire. it was deemed under control just after 2:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WFPS crews on scene of a house fire on Victor Street Monday morning.

Submitted

