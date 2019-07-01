Winnipeg fire crews respond to 2 early morning house fires Monday

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy battling two house fires Monday.

The first occurred around midnight in a one-and-a-half storey house in the 200 block of Balmoral Street.

The home had been vacant since a previous fire last year.

READ MORE: Fire crews respond to helicopter crash at Manitoba’s Steinbach Airport

Once crews arrived, they encountered smoke and flames and launched an offensive attack, extinguishing the fire just after 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say there were no occupants found in the home and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Victor Street Fire

At 12:50 a.m. that same morning, WFPS responded to another fire in a vacant bungalow in the 400 block of Victor Street.

Crews found a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Crews say it was unsafe to enter the structure and launched a defensive attack.

WATCH: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new siren

Crews used an aerial ladder truck to extinguish the fire. it was deemed under control just after 2:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.