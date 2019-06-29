Canada
June 29, 2019 11:29 am
Updated: June 29, 2019 11:36 am

Fire crews respond to helicopter crash at Manitoba’s Steinbach Airport

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

In this file image, firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

Getty Images
Manitoba RCMP and the Steinbach Fire Department responded to a small helicopter crash at an airport in Steinbach, Man., on Saturday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the scene of the crash.

Two occupants were able to escape the aircraft, and there were no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Crews were able to douse the flames from the fire shortly after arriving.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

More to come.

