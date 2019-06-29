Fire crews respond to helicopter crash at Manitoba’s Steinbach Airport

Manitoba RCMP and the Steinbach Fire Department responded to a small helicopter crash at an airport in Steinbach, Man., on Saturday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: Low-cost airline reaches agreement with Kelowna, Winnipeg airports

Two occupants were able to escape the aircraft, and there were no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Crews were able to douse the flames from the fire shortly after arriving.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

More to come.

0824hrs-SFD dispatched to a helicopter crash at the Steinbach Airport. pic.twitter.com/pvjg6LOCWF — Steinbach Fire Dept. (@SteinbachFire) June 29, 2019