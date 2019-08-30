Crime
August 30, 2019 11:14 pm

RCMP raid White Rock apartment, find fentanyl, cocaine — and an 81-year-old woman

The RCMP raided a White Rock apartment on Thursday, finding large quantities of drugs including fentanyl and coke — and an 81-year-old woman.

Police said Friday they executed a search warrant at the residence in the 1400-block of Fir Street after several complaints from residents.

Numerous packages of drugs meant to be resold on the street were found inside, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, RCMP said.

The 81-year-old woman was living in the apartment along with two adult men. Police arrested the men but have since released them.

One of the men, a 46-year-old White Rock resident, is due to appear in court on a later date.

RCMP did not say whether charges have been laid against either suspect, but indicated that the case was being treated as a drug trafficking investigation.

“This was [a] drug line run by organized crime and we have definitely disrupted it,” White Rock RCMP spokesperson Const. Chantal Sears said in a statement.

“Drug traffickers are not welcome in our city and we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

The fate of the 81-year-old woman is not yet known. Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact White Rock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

