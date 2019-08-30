Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 4 storm, with winds of up to 205 km/h

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 205 km/h, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Friday.

And the storm is only expected to grow stronger.

The northwestern Bahamas have been issued a hurricane warning, exempting Andros Island, where there’s just a hurricane watch.

Authorities typically issue hurricane warnings when one is expected within the area that’s being alerted, about 36 hours before it’s projected to hit.

Hurricane watches are issued with an expected window of 48 hours, the NHC said.

Wind conditions consistent with a hurricane can be expected in the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, with winds accelerating starting on Saturday night.

The storm could hit close to Florida’s east coast on Monday.

The NHC has warned of a “life-threatening storm surge” that could bring water levels up to 15 feet above normal tide levels in the northwestern Bahamas.

The coast can expect large, destructive waves, it said.

Increased rainfall could also lead to “life-threatening flash floods.”

