U of R debuting mental health text line

Unpacking, meeting new roommates, plus saying “bye” to mom and dad were common sights at the University of Regina residence move-in on Friday.

“I’m excited! It’s overwhelming of course because there’s a lot going on, but it’s really exciting,” said Alison Forsberg, an education student from Saskatoon.

That feeling of excitement, coupled with nerves, was common among the incoming freshmen.

Sometimes that overwhelming feeling can spiral into bigger issues. To help, the U of R is partnering with Kids Help Phone and The Co-operators to debut a new free crisis text line.

The text line was first piloted at the University of Guelph, where 29 per cent of the messages related to anxiety, followed by depression at 16 per cent, relationships at 12 per cent and isolation making up 11 per cent of messages.

Dr. Jenny Keller, manager for U of R counselling services, said anxiety is also the most common reason students seek out their services, about 60 to 70 per cent of their patients.

“That’s understandable because being at university is competitive and it’s a major transition from high school,” she said.

Students can text “686868” to be put in contact with a professional clinician who can offer initial help and guide people to local services.

Keller welcomes the new service, as many students would likely rather make their initial connection by text than over the phone.

She added the continuing destigmatization of mental health issues means more people are comfortable seeking help.

“Help-seeking behaviour has increased, and we’re thrilled,” she said. “[Because it’s increased], we can intervene early and there’s a better trajectory for students that may present with mental health concerns.”

On campus, Keller said there’s about a 60-40 per cent split of domestic and international students seeking mental health services. For international students, she said feelings of isolation and greater financial burdens often come into play too.

U of R counselling services has open office hours that serve as an in-person first point of contact twice a week. Starting September 3, the hours will be 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.