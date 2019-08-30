Winnipeg Sports

Ex-Blue Bombers receiver Chris Matthews lands with Montreal Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Matthews (13) celebrates a 53-yard catch against the BC Lions during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 15, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Chris Matthews has landed on his feet.

Just 48 hours after being released by the Bombers, Matthews has signed with the Montreal Alouettes.

Matthews appeared in just six games with the Bombers this season where he made only 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. He was injured at the start of the season and was also made a healthy scratch.

With Darvin Adams returning from injury, and Kenny Lawler now above him on the depth chart, the Bombers deemed Matthews expendable.

Matthews broke into the league with the Bombers in 2012 and was named the CFL’s most outstanding rookie. After the 2013 season he headed to the NFL where he played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.

Matthews returned to the CFL last season and won the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Bombers will face Matthews and the Alouettes two more times this season.

