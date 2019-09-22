Canada election: Parkdale-High Park
The riding of Parkdale-High Park is currently represented by Liberal MP Arif Virani, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by former NDP MP Peggy Nash between 2006 and 2008 as well as 2011 and 2015 (the riding was held by former Liberal MP Gerrard Kennedy between 2008 and 2011). Virani defeated Nash by less than 1,100 votes (a 1.8 percentage difference).
Candidates
Liberal: Arif Virani (Incumbent)
Conservative: Adam Pham
Green: Nick Capra
NDP: Paul Taylor
PPC: Gregory Wycliffe
The riding is located west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, the CP rail line south of St. Clair Avenue West on the north, the rail lines where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Dufferin Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West (excluding the CNE grounds) on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.
