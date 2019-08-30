Winnipeg police seek second suspect in Elgin Avenue murder

Winnipeg police are searching for a second suspect in the murder of John Graham Buesnel, 64.

Buesnel, the city’s 28th homicide victim, was found dead by police in an Elgin Avenue apartment on Saturday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police ID victim in Elgin Avenue homicide

Detectives arrested Taylor Lapierre, 24, on Thursday, who is now in custody facing manslaughter charges, but police said a second suspect is also being sought.

Police have a second-degree murder warrant out for Shyla Lee Walker, 31. Walker is described as 5’3″ and 110 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

An arrest warrant for 2nd Degree Murder has been obtained for Shyla Lee Walker, 31. Anyone with info is asked to call 204-986-6508. https://t.co/pu508lN9Ra pic.twitter.com/eh4tIBCJ9u — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 30, 2019

WATCH: Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers