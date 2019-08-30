Crime
August 30, 2019 1:34 pm

Winnipeg police seek second suspect in Elgin Avenue murder

By Online Journalist  Global News
Shyla Walker

Shyla Walker

Winnipeg Police Service
A A

Winnipeg police are searching for a second suspect in the murder of John Graham Buesnel, 64.

Buesnel, the city’s 28th homicide victim, was found dead by police in an Elgin Avenue apartment on Saturday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police ID victim in Elgin Avenue homicide

 

Detectives arrested Taylor Lapierre, 24, on Thursday, who is now in custody facing manslaughter charges, but police said a second suspect is also being sought.

Police have a second-degree murder warrant out for Shyla Lee Walker, 31. Walker is described as 5’3″ and 110 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
Wanted Woman
Winnipeg homicide
Winnipeg murder
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.