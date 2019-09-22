Canada election: Don Valley East

The riding of Don Valley East is currently represented by Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi, a veteran parliamentarian who was re-elected in the 2015 election after being voted out for a term in the 2011 election. The riding was held by former Conservative MP Joe Daniel between 2011 and 2015. In 2015, Ratansi defeated Conservative challenger Maureen Harquail by less than 12,000 votes (a 28.6 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Yasmin Ratansi (Incumbent)

Conservative: Michael Mah

Green: Dan Turcotte

NDP: Nicholas Thompson

PPC: John Hendry

The riding is located in the eastern part of North York and its boundaries are Leslie Street and the western branch of the Don River on the west, Highway 401 on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east and Sunrise Avenue and the eastern branch of the Don River on the south.