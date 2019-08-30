Canada
August 30, 2019 2:53 pm
Updated: August 30, 2019 2:54 pm

What’s open and closed in London on Labour Day 2019

Here is what is open and closed in London on Labour Day.

Don’t know what to do and where to go on Labour Day? Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this long weekend:

What’s Open:

  • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
  • Fanshawe Conservation Area
  • Movie theaters
  • Golf courses
  • East Park
  • Spray pads
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some restaurants
  • One Beer Store location (414 Wharncliffe Rd. South)
  • Labatt Retail Store on Horton Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The City of London released a special holiday schedule for community centres that are offering free programming on Monday:

• Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
o Pickleball: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
o Drop-in Basketball: 1-4 p.m.

• South London Community Centre (open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)
o Family Open Gym: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)
o Try It Out Badminton:10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
o Try It Out Basketball: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

• Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

What’s Closed:

  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Government offices
  • Childcare centres
  • Most grocery and drug stores
  • Masonville Mall
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre
  • LCBO locations and all other Beer Stores

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.

The weather on Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 degrees.

Did we miss something? Call (519)-931-6098 or email news@980cfpl.ca to let us know!

