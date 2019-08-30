What’s open and closed in London on Labour Day 2019

Don’t know what to do and where to go on Labour Day? Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this long weekend:

What’s Open:

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Fanshawe Conservation Area

Movie theaters

Golf courses

East Park

Spray pads

Convenience Stores

Some restaurants

One Beer Store location ( 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South )

) Labatt Retail Store on Horton Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The City of London released a special holiday schedule for community centres that are offering free programming on Monday:

• Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

o Pickleball: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

o Drop-in Basketball: 1-4 p.m.

• South London Community Centre (open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

o Family Open Gym: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

o Try It Out Badminton:10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

o Try It Out Basketball: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

• Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

What’s Closed:

Banks

Libraries

Government offices

Childcare centres

Most grocery and drug stores

Masonville Mall

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

LCBO locations and all other Beer Stores

There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.

The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.

The weather on Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 degrees.

Did we miss something? Call (519)-931-6098 or email news@980cfpl.ca to let us know!