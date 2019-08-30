What’s open and closed in London on Labour Day 2019
Don’t know what to do and where to go on Labour Day? Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this long weekend:
What’s Open:
- Fanshawe Pioneer Village
- Fanshawe Conservation Area
- Movie theaters
- Golf courses
- East Park
- Spray pads
- Convenience Stores
- Some restaurants
- One Beer Store location (414 Wharncliffe Rd. South)
- Labatt Retail Store on Horton Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
The City of London released a special holiday schedule for community centres that are offering free programming on Monday:
• Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
o Pickleball: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
o Drop-in Basketball: 1-4 p.m.
• South London Community Centre (open 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)
o Family Open Gym: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)
o Try It Out Badminton:10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
o Try It Out Basketball: 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
• Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
What’s Closed:
- Banks
- Libraries
- Government offices
- Childcare centres
- Most grocery and drug stores
- Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- LCBO locations and all other Beer Stores
There is no mail delivery on Labour Day.
The LTC is running on a holiday schedule.
The weather on Monday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 degrees.
Did we miss something? Call (519)-931-6098 or email news@980cfpl.ca to let us know!
