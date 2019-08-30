Warm weather, slight chance of rain expected in London for Labour Day long weekend

There are sunny skies in London on Friday, but unfortunately, they may not be staying into the Labour Day long weekend.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng said Saturday is expected to be warm and sunny, but Londoners should expect possible showers.

“Right now, they are just a few showers. They won’t last all day, but it looks like it’s going to happen on Sunday,” he said, adding that there is a chance the rain might hold off until Monday.

Despite the possible showers, Cheng said the long weekend would still be a good time to hit the beach.

“I think that it is with the sunny sky, but with the showers, there is always the risk of lightning that is possible,” he said.” Right now, that risk is minimal, but certainly, keep up to date with the weather information.”

The temperatures are going to stay pretty consistent with daily highs of 24 C and overnights lows of 13 C all weekend long.

To finish off the long weekend, the temperatures are expected to climb back up starting Tuesday with an expected high of 27 C.