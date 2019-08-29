RCMP seek help finding 2 teens

White Butte RCMP are trying to confirm that two teenage boys are safe.

Evan Nadli and Kaiden Brass-Nyhus were last seen at a home near Pilot Butte, Sask., at roughly 9:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 19.

READ MORE: March commemorates 12th anniversary of Katelyn Noble’s disappearance

RCMP have reason to believe they may be in Regina.

There is no evidence to indicate that harm has come to the teens, police said.

Nadli is described as five-foot seven, with a medium build, brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and black hoodie.

Police described Brass-Nyhus as six-foot two, 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH (Aug. 21, 2019): Missing Saskatchewan teen reportedly spotted in Edmonton