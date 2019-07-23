2-year-old boy reported missing near Aneroid, Sask. located, is safe

The search for a missing two-year-old boy in southwest Saskatchewan has come to a happy ending.

The toddler was last seen on Monday at a family gathering at a farm just north of Aneroid, Sask., Ponteix RCMP said.

Family members told police they immediately searched the area surrounding the house and all outbuildings for the toddler as soon as they realized he was missing.

Police said they were notified at 9 p.m. CT of the missing child and investigators from the Ponteix and Assiniboia detachments joined the search efforts.

A police dog was brought in from Swift Current, and officers utilized a remotely piloted aircraft with FLIR technology during the search.

STARS and local Ministry of Environment officers also assisted with the ground search.

Ponteix RCMP said in a release on Tuesday morning that the child had been located by local search volunteers and is safe and sound.

Aneroid is roughly 200 kilometres southwest of Regina.

