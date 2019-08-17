March commemorates 12th anniversary of Katelyn Noble’s disappearance

Terry Mitchler said she was marching to keep the memory of Katelyn Noble alive.

“We don’t want this to go away. We want it to stay public and we want her to know that she has a resting place until she can be at home again with her mom,” Mitchler said.

Mitchler was one of nearly a dozen people commemorating the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of Noble by marching along Highway 16 near Radisson, Sask., on Saturday.

The march began at the Red Bull Family Restaurant and ended at a memorial, a cross and a picture of Noble, erected near a house where she last lived.

Many of the marchers wore shirts emblazoned with a picture of the 15-year-old. They also had signs with “Justice for Katelyn,” “Missing/Murdered” and “It’s time to bring her home” written on them.

Noble went missing on Aug. 27, 2007. In 2018, Eduard Baranec was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Noble’s death.

Baranec’s next court appearance is scheduled for October. He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a B.C. woman in 2007

Noble’s remains were never found and a dedicated few people are determined to continue the search.

Radisson resident Mitchler is one of them. She only met Noble in passing but said she was deeply affected by the tragedy of her disappearance and death when she heard the news.

“I cried. I cried because I still remember her face and her eyes looking at me. And I will never forget that,” she said.

For the past 12 years, she’s been involved in the efforts to keep Noble in the public eye.

“I want her memory to be kept alive and I want people to know that, for her, she’s not found yet,” she said.

“We will find her. We just have to be patient and be diligent.”

Paulette Haywood is the organizer of the march and a spokesperson for Noble’s mother Leona, who is still in Katelyn’s hometown of Mission, B.C.

She never met Noble but was moved by her disappearance.

“I, as a mother, would want people supporting me if my daughter would ever go missing,” she said.

Haywood said the searches and marches will continue until Noble is found.

“It’s a horrible thing for someone to go missing and someone to be murdered,” she said.

“They have to be remembered. They can’t be forgotten.”

After the march the memorial was moved to the nearby Radisson Cemetery to serve as a reminder of Noble’s time in the small town.