B.C. man charged in connection with Coalmont shooting

A B.C. man has been charged following a shooting last weekend on a rural property in the Southern Interior.

Princeton RCMP said officers were dispatched to a property near Coalmont early Saturday to investigate a shooting.

The village of Coalmont is located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Princeton, which is about 110 kilometres west of Penticton, B.C.

Officers learned that an altercation between two men had occurred and that a 58-year-old man had allegedly discharged a firearm at a 63-year-old man. Police said the older man “was driving his vehicle erratically on the rural property.”

“This resulted in the 63-year-old suffering serious injuries, but [the injuries were] not life-threatening,” police said. “He was subsequently taken to hospital.”

The 58-year-old was arrested and was temporarily taken into custody.

Warren Craig Spence has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure.

He appeared in Penticton provincial court on Monday, and his next court date will be Sept. 4.

“Princeton RCMP officers are in the early stages of their investigation and are still gathering information,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“Discussions relating to charges against both men are underway with the B.C. Prosecution Service. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor.”

In March 2015, Spence was the victim of a bizarre attack.

In that incident, Ronald Giroux was found guilty last month of ramming his vehicle into a telephone booth while Spence was inside making a call.

Court was told the two had a long-simmering feud.

Giroux pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon, but he was convicted of the crimes by a judge.

— With files from Shelby Thom