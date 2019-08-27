Prince Albert police believe shooting is gang-related

Prince Albert, Sask., police believe a shooting that happened on Tuesday is gang-related.

An 18-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle just before noon in the 700-block of 32nd Street East.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred on the roadway in the 1400-block of Marquis Road East, according to a press release.

Another vehicle police said was involved was located in the 1400-block of 28th Street East. Officers took several people into custody.

The criminal investigation division and forensic identification units are investigating.

Police are asking witnesses who were in the area of Marquis Road — between 15th Avenue East and 6th Avenue East — to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

