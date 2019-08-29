TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ ‘thermal detonator’ pop bottles

Ahead of the Aug. 29 grand opening of Disney World Orlando’s Star Wars-themed ‘Galaxy’s Edge’ park, the Transportation Security Administration (or TSA) has issued a statement.

In response to a concerned fan inquiry raised more than two weeks ago, the TSA said that Star Wars-inspired Coca Cola bottles distributed through the park were not allowed on airplanes.

The bottles in question are shaped like “thermal detonators,” a fictional explosive device commonly used in the Star Wars mythos.

“I know these look dodgy,” wrote the user on Twitter, “but can they be packed in the suitcase?”

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

A representative of the TSA quickly replied writing, “Replica and inert explosives aren’t allowed in either carry-on or checked bags.”

According to CNBC, the US$5.49 bottles are just one of many items unique to the Disney theme park and were made exclusively to emulate the idea of being on the fictional planet of Batuu.

The exclusive bottles take the logos of drinks like Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite and replace them with the Aurebesh equivalent. Aurebesh is the fictional language used in the Star Wars universe.

When asked if they would accept the bottles without the bottle cap, the TSA responded to another inquiry saying it would not make a difference.

They wrote: “If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believes it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement.”

Global News has reached out to a representatives of Disney seeking further comment.

Avid Star Wars fans who were hoping to return home with one of the unique Coca Cola souvenirs, for the most part, were disappointed by the TSA’s statement.

A number of social media users even joked about the U.S. security association’s strict policy.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

These are neither replicas nor inert explosives… what they are is round coke / spite bottles with a top cap. Still it is amusing you are trying to use the Jedi Mind Trick in regards to something Star Wars. — Maboroshi Studio (@maboroshistudio) August 29, 2019

The TSA has banned Coke bottles from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that are shaped like a thermal detonator. TSA knows they aren't actually real, of course. But there might be a real thermal detonator hidden inside! — Alan does news jokes (@AlanDoesTheNews) August 29, 2019

tbf they do look kinda sus but they are also just coke bottles. they are bright red. — Matthew McMaster (@M_McMaster2702) August 29, 2019

In light of the recent controversy, the TSA added a “Light Saber” section to their online ‘What can I bring?’ guide.

“Sadly,” it writes, “the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you,” they concluded.

