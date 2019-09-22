Canada election: Oakville North—Burlington

Oakville North—Burlington was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution. Liberal Pam Damoff won the riding in 2015, beating Conservative Effie Triantafilopoulos by around 2,000 votes.

Candidates

Liberal: Pam Damoff (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sean Weir

NDP: TBD

Green: Michael Houghton

People’s Party Of Canada: Gilbert Jubinville

Oakville elected Liberal MP Bonnie Brown from 1993 to 2008 before she was defeated by Conservative Terence Young. Prior to that, the riding was part of the larger Halton riding, which generally alternated between the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals through the years, with no party holding it for more than four elections at a time.

The Oakville North—Burlington riding has a population of around 114,378 and includes all of Oakville north of Upper Middle Road (excluding the Clearview neighbourhood) along with the Orchard neighbourhood in northeast Burlington.