Erin bringing heavy rain to parts of the Maritimes, warnings in effect

Heavy rain was reported Thursday in parts of the Maritimes as Erin, now a post-tropical weather system, advanced toward the region.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for southeastern New Brunswick, parts of western and northern Nova Scotia and western Prince Edward Island.

Big downpours were reported in communities west of a line extending from Halifax to Fredericton.

“You have the potential for more than 100 millimetres of rainfall,” meteorologist and consultant Jim Abraham said.

“I would be more concerned with the flash-flooding risk. The ground is hard because we’ve been in a drought. There could be rapid runoff when the precipitation hits that hard ground. Some flood-prone basements may get wet.”

Erin’s predicted track was expected to cut through the middle of mainland Nova Scotia late Thursday, with the heaviest rain expected to fall on the left side of the sprawling low-pressure system. Abraham said a weather station near St. Stephen, N.B., reported almost 60 millimetres of rain Thursday morning.

“We’re getting bands of heavy precipitation ahead of the leftovers of the tropical depression,” he said in an interview.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax said some gusty winds will likely accompany Erin, especially in those areas to the right of its track.

Coastal areas could get gusts exceeding 70 kilometres per hour, which could cause power outages because most trees in the region have yet to shed their leaves.

“There’s hardly any wind around the system itself,” he said. “However, you could get some gusts from thunderstorms … but it’s not really a wind event.”