Tropical storm downgraded but expected to soak Atlantic Canada starting Thursday

Tropical storm Erin has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it is still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall when it hits Atlantic Canada Thursday evening.

Linda Libby, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says Erin should be a post-tropical storm by the time it makes landfall.

She says a weather system moving in from the west will combine with Erin to produce significant rainfall.

Libby says some areas could see more than 100 millimetres before the rain ends Friday morning.

Winds are expected to be strong enough to cause isolated power outages and minor damage.

Erin is forecast to track across most of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and clip southeastern New Brunswick before heading toward Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nova Scotia Power said it will activate its emergency operations centre Thursday at noon in anticipation of the storm.

“We’re placing crews around the province and working with staff and contractors to make sure we can respond safely and quickly as needed,” Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts, so if the storm shifts, we can modify our response effort too.”

The utility said high winds from the storm have the potential to bring trees and branches into contact with power lines, causing outages.