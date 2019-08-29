Snake reported stolen from Port Hope home located inside owner’s house: PHPS

Port Hope Police Service say they were informed that a pet snake, which had been reported as stolen by its owner last week, was eventually found inside the owner’s residence over the weekend.

PHPS said they were called to a Hope St. S. residence on Aug. 22, after the homeowner was convinced that someone had broken into his house and stolen a ball head python. The reptile was believed to have been taken between 6:30 and 10 p.m that same day. However, no signs of forced entry were found, according to police.

READ MORE: Snake in a drain: Python found in east-end Toronto sewer

Police said the owner found the snake inside his residence on Aug. 25 and alerted them.

While they are no longer considering the incident a break-and-enter, police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hope Police or Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: Ball python tied up in case of mistaken identity after rescue in Toronto’s east end