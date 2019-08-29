Investigations
August 29, 2019 4:19 pm

Snake reported stolen from Port Hope home located inside owner’s house: PHPS

By Noor Ibrahim Global News

The Ball Head Python, pictured above, is similar to the one reported stolen from a Port Hope residence on Aug. 22.

Brandon Police Service/Twitter
Port Hope Police Service say they were informed that a pet snake, which had been reported as stolen by its owner last week, was eventually found inside the owner’s residence over the weekend.

PHPS said they were called to a Hope St. S. residence on Aug. 22, after the homeowner was convinced that someone had broken into his house and stolen a ball head python. The reptile was believed to have been taken between 6:30 and 10 p.m that same day. However, no signs of forced entry were found, according to police.

Police said the owner found the snake inside his residence on Aug. 25 and alerted them.

While they are no longer considering the incident a break-and-enter, police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hope Police or Crime Stoppers.

