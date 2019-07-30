Snake in a drain: Python found in east-end Toronto sewer

A passerby was in for a shock when they came upon a three- to five- foot long python in a sewer gate in east-end Toronto overnight Tuesday.

Toronto Fire was called to the intersection of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues just before midnight.

A spokesperson said police officers were waved down by a person who pointed to the sewer where the tail of the snake was poking out.

Police were the ones who called firefighters to the scene, who were then able to bag the snake and contact animal services.

Toronto Fire said earlier in the night the owner of the snake reportedly called 311 to pick up the python, but they were closed so they just left it in the sewer.

Fiona Venedam, manager of the enforcement and mobile response unit with Toronto Animal Services, told Global News the python was picked up just before 1 a.m. It is currently being housed at a shelter and will later be taken to a reptile sanctuary.

Venedam said snakes that grow to be less than three metres are allowed under Toronto animal bylaws, however, they cannot be venomous.

She said this snake was a shorter ball python, which would be permitted.

Anyone that is no longer able to care for a snake is strongly encouraged to surrender it to a local herpetological society or call Toronto Animal Services at 416-338-7297.

Venedam said if this is not an option for owners, snakes can also be surrendered to one of Toronto’s three animal shelters, which are open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.