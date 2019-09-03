Woman’s 2-year-old son wears dress to her wedding: ‘Let kids be kids’

When Joanna Minuzzo’s two-year-old son didn’t want to wear a suit or kilt to her wedding, she decided to compromise.

In a series of heartwarming wedding-day photos, her then-fiancé Najee helped their son — who she refers to as “Master S” — put on a periwinkle blue dress.

It was as simple as seeing his big sisters “Miss H,” 7, and six-year-old “Miss M” wearing their own dresses that made him want to partake.

“He saw his sisters dressed and wanted one,” Minuzzo, 39, told Global News. “He wanted to know where his dress was. He wants to be just like them.”

“I was worried about what he will think when he’s older, [but] this is real life for us and I don’t want to sugarcoat it for the sake of some photos,” she continued.

Being a mom of three, Minuzzo knows how important it is to raise her children with a strong sense of self, and part of that comes with letting her kids wear what they want to.

“I’m raising him to be confident in himself and to know the only opinion that matters is his own,” she said. “I’m not adverse to him wearing what he wants. Like any toddler mom will tell you, pick your battles.”

One photo in particular captured hearts worldwide. It features Najee smiling at his son, beaming from ear-to-ear after first putting on the lace and tulle dress.

“That photo that Maria captured on your wedding day brought tears to my eyes,” Minuzzo remembered. “Not many men would help their son into a dress. It was just a beautiful moment between father and son.”

Unfortunately, not everyone took well to the photos, Minuzzo said. Some had a lot to say about her parenting, with one, she said, even saying it might “make him gay.”

“For the most part, people have been kind and accepting, [but] I’ve heard the other side,” she said. “To those people I say, ‘be a good role model to your kids, to your friends’ kids, grandchildren, be kind.”

She continued: “Let kids be kids. Let them express themselves, teach them kindness and teach them about different families and lifestyles. Love them as they are and how they want to express themselves.

“Don’t quash who they are on the inside, or pigeonhole them for [societal] acceptance.”

